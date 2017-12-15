Courting Justice With Tavis Smiley

Tavis Smiley Speaks on his allegations of sexual misconduct

As of Wednesday PBS has suspended Tavis Smiley’s Late night show. There have  been allegations of sexual misconduct against the 53-year old journalist, Tavis took to his instagram and spoke out on the allegations .

