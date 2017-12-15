Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Outshines Him During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been doing amazing work in Hollywood for quite some time. This past week the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to People, Johnson brought along his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Hashian and their little girl.

Johnson said, “An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once. manly tears of course. 18 years later, life comes full circle. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude.” During the speech he grabbed his daughter to hold her while on stage.

He said to her, “I’m going to show you what it all means,” and began to talk about working hard to provide for her and the rest of their family. Then his daughter said, “I love you.” Everyone couldn’t help but swoon over that moment.

