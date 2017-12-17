Say What?! George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill JAY-Z And Feed Him To Alligators For Trayvon Martin Documentary

It’s not a secret that George Zimmerman is utter trash–and he continues to keep reminding us of that fact every chance he gets.

In a recent interview with The Blast, the man who killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin said that he wants to kill JAY-Z because of his upcoming documentary series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. He also claimed that he would feed the 4:44 rapper to the alligators too.

Yeah, he tried it.

Apparently, The Blast sat down with Zimmerman who complained that two weeks ago the film’s production team, including its producer Michael Gasparro, made unannounced visits to his parents and uncle’s homes in Florida in an attempt to get them on camera. Of course, he wouldn’t elaborate on what constituted harassment or whether his family agreed to be interviewed. That, and he didn’t say whether or not his ex-wife received payment for being interviewed.

However, he was clear: “Anyone who f***s with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Boy bye.

Even worse? Zimmerman also made a chilling and disgusting reference to Martin’s tragic 2012 death.

“I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012,” he said, referencing the date he killed the teen.

Just wow.

Naturally, Black Twitter had some harsh words for Zimmerman:

George Zimmerman has been mocking Trayvon’s death since he got off. The day he die, I will throw a party. — Kourtney (@THEROYALKOURT) December 17, 2017

by "beat up" you mean shootin him cause youre a coward after stalkin him and gettin whooped . I hate George Zimmerman more than i hate anyone on this earth i swear https://t.co/T4tiLygSuI — ⚜jordan carter⚜ (@Carter_Era22) December 17, 2017

Countdown to George Zimmerman finally disappearing in 3… 2… 1… https://t.co/UZh8PY8kdG — Notorious D.A.B. (@DabAggin) December 17, 2017

george zimmerman trending i thought he died i was bout to be happy as shit damn smh — STUNNA 🦇 (@LILAFRIMANE) December 17, 2017

I bet George Zimmerman won't drop his location 📍 — ⚔️ (@Omfg_Petey) December 17, 2017

This is a terroristic threat and should be taken seriously. Lock George Zimmerman up. https://t.co/kY6pd82RxZ — Almighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2017

As The Root noted, it’s unclear if Zimmerman understands that making these types of threats aren’t just child’s play—they are a felony. And looking at his violent past and issues with perceiving Black men as threats, this needs to be taken seriously. This is why we hope that Florida police are paying attention, but given the history of this country’s justice system, we strongly doubt they will.

JAY-Z has yet to make an official statement on Zimmerman’s threats.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

BEAUTIES: What do you make of Zimmerman’s threats? Should they be taken seriously?

RELATED NEWS:

Jay Z To Make Trayvon Martin Documentary Film Series

Florida Memorial University To Posthumously Award Trayvon Martin Degree In Aeronautical Science

#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Five Years Later