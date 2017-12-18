Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour - Houston, TX

Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour – Houston, TX

Photo by Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour - Houston, TX

Sports
Home > Sports

Diddy Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

"Let's Go Diddy!"

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is putting the team up for sale amid allegations that he acted inappropriately in the workplace. Just minutes after the news became public, the team already has an interested buyer.

Diddy took to Instagram to announce that he is interested in buying the Carolina Panthers. He says that if he were to purchase the team he would hire Colin Kaepernick, have the best halftime shows and of course, get the team some Super Bowl wins.

Owning an NFL team is something Diddy has been thinking about for a while. Back in October, he said that he wanted to own his own football league.

RELATED: NFL To Host Social Advocacy Workshop At Morehouse College
RELATED: Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

17 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

Continue reading Diddy Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

[theplatform account="BCY3OC" media="hlaHNzEoQF93" player="PFMRDC2Rz9oD"]

carolina panthers , Diddy , Puff Daddy NFL , Sean Combs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos