Diddy Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is putting the team up for sale amid allegations that he acted inappropriately in the workplace. Just minutes after the news became public, the team already has an interested buyer.
Diddy took to Instagram to announce that he is interested in buying the Carolina Panthers. He says that if he were to purchase the team he would hire Colin Kaepernick, have the best halftime shows and of course, get the team some Super Bowl wins.
Owning an NFL team is something Diddy has been thinking about for a while. Back in October, he said that he wanted to own his own football league.
RELATED: NFL To Host Social Advocacy Workshop At Morehouse College
RELATED: Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts
NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice
17 photos Launch gallery
NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice
1. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins1 of 17
2. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins2 of 17
3. Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers3 of 17
4. Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars4 of 17
5. Houston Texans v New England Patriots5 of 17
6. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts6 of 17
7. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts7 of 17
8. Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills8 of 17
9. Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers9 of 17
10. Houston Texans v New England Patriots10 of 17
11. Miami Dolphins v New York Jets11 of 17
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings12 of 17
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings13 of 17
14. Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills14 of 17
15. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions15 of 17
16. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions16 of 17
17. Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars17 of 17
comments – Add Yours