Omarosa Calls Robin Roberts “Petty” For Her “Bye Felicia” Comments [VIDEO]

Last week Omarosa Manigault Newman made headlines after she was let go from the White House. Everyone spoke about Manigault and shared their thoughts about it. Even co-host Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” had some words to say about the situation.

After they spoke about Manigualt, Roberts said on-air, “She says she has a story to tell and I’m sure she will be selling that story. Yeah. Bye, Felicia.” Following this according to Page Six, Manigualt said, “That was petty. It’s a Black woman civil war.” Manigualt claimed she left the White House because of the lack of diversity as well as other opportunities. Guess we will just wait to see what happens next.

