Why Snoop Dogg Threatened George Zimmerman

For quite sometime Jay-Z has been working on a documentary about Trayvon Martin. Recently during an interview with George Zimmerman he talked about how he felt about this as well as being “harassed” by Jay-Z’s production team. According to Hip Hop Lately, he even threatened to beat up the rapper.

Zimmerman said, “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.” According to reports, Zimmerman’s ex-wife was paid to be apart of the documentary, but no one else was. As far as threats, Zimmerman said, “Anyone who fuck with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Snoop Dogg chimed in on what Zimmerman said and doesn’t like him threatening Jay-Z. In an Instagram post Snoop said, “If one hair on jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised We one and to thank the system let the Bitch ass muthafucca get away with murder try it again Trayvon Martin Gone but not forgotten.” The documentary titled “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” doesn’t have a release date yet, but we will keep you posted about that.

