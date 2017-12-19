Trick Daddy Talks About Health Scare And Why He Decided To Do “Love & Hip Hop Miami”

KYSDC.Com

Trick Daddy is known as the Mayor of the 305. He recently made headlines after revealing he would be on “Love & Hip Hop Miami.” According to VH1, he recently spoke about what kept him from music and shared his excitement about the show.

Trick Daddy revealed that he was diagnosed with Lupus a decade ago. During that time he was away from making new music. Now he is ready for his return and will show fans another side of him. He plans on staying out of the drama and will try to uplift his community.

The rapper is also making sure that he is taking care of himself to stay in good health. Fans can catch him on the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” on January 1st at 9/8c. We look forward to seeing him on the show.

