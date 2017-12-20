News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

T.I.’s Alleged Ex-Side Piece Bernice Burgos Will Be A Grandmother At 37 [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
DeLeon Tequila & D'usse Mix Up Halloween At Costume Couture With Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony At TAO Downtown

Is Bernice Burgos The Hottest Grandmother Ever?

49 photos Launch gallery

Is Bernice Burgos The Hottest Grandmother Ever?

Continue reading T.I.’s Alleged Ex-Side Piece Bernice Burgos Will Be A Grandmother At 37 [VIDEO]

Is Bernice Burgos The Hottest Grandmother Ever?

Bernice Burgos name might sound familiar. According to Bossip, she was T.I.’s former boo and bartender. She might only be 37, but she will be a grandmother in a couple of months.

 

She sounds so 🤨🤨…. Still pretty AF tho #BerniceBurgos

A post shared by Rozay Blog Bitch (@rozay405blog_) on

 

Burgos became a mother at the age of 15 and now her daughter Ashley is pregnant at 21. She tried to keep it a secret, but in a Snapchat video she confirmed the rumors are true. We guess Bernice Burgos will be a “glamma” now.

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Comes For Grandma For Not Giving Away Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Grandmother Confronts Teen Who Body-Slammed Her At Pool Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Bond Over Their Grandmas [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

 

Bernice Burgos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos