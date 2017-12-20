T.I.’s Alleged Ex-Side Piece Bernice Burgos Will Be A Grandmother At 37 [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Bernice Burgos name might sound familiar. According to Bossip, she was T.I.’s former boo and bartender. She might only be 37, but she will be a grandmother in a couple of months.

Burgos became a mother at the age of 15 and now her daughter Ashley is pregnant at 21. She tried to keep it a secret, but in a Snapchat video she confirmed the rumors are true. We guess Bernice Burgos will be a “glamma” now.

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Comes For Grandma For Not Giving Away Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Grandmother Confronts Teen Who Body-Slammed Her At Pool Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Bond Over Their Grandmas [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: