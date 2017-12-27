All You Need This Christmas Is To Watch This Video Of Monica’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Laiyah Singing

Singing must be in their genes!

Monica Brown, who is on tour with Xscape, recently shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Laiyah belting out “Just Kicking In” on Christmas Day. And trust: It’s everything you need this season!

Take a look at all this adorableness right here:

What a natural!

The Brown family seemed to have a great Christmas, sharing this pic of little Laiyah looking like the best elf of the bunch.

That smile make me smile !!! A post shared by Shannon Brown (@__shannon__brown__) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Here’s a great oe of the Mommy-Daughter duo:

🎶She get it from her mama🎶 A post shared by Shannon Brown (@__shannon__brown__) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

Love it!

RELATED NEWS:

Battle Of The Drop Crotch Pants: Did Cassie Ventura Or Monica Brown Style These Pants Best?

Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas