All You Need This Christmas Is To Watch This Video Of Monica’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Laiyah Singing

Singing must be in their genes!
Monica Brown, who is on tour with Xscape, recently shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Laiyah belting out “Just Kicking In” on Christmas Day. And trust: It’s everything you need this season!
Take a look at all this adorableness right here:
What a natural!
The Brown family seemed to have a great Christmas, sharing this pic of little Laiyah looking like the best elf of the bunch.
Here’s a great oe of the Mommy-Daughter duo:
Love it!
21 photos Launch gallery
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
1. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys & Family1 of 21
2. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden & Willow Smith2 of 21
3. Khloe Kardashian3 of 21
4. Kim Kardashian, North West & Santa4 of 21
5. Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian5 of 21
6. Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian6 of 21
7. Remy Ma & Papoose7 of 21
8. Remy Ma, Papoose & Family8 of 21
9. Shad Moss & Shai9 of 21
10. Shai Moss10 of 21
11. Tammy Rivera & Waka Flocka11 of 21
12. Kevin Hart & Family12 of 21
13. Kevin Hart & Family13 of 21
14. Eniko & Kevin Hart14 of 21
15. Joe Budden & Cyn Santana15 of 21
16. Toya Wright16 of 21
17. Toya Wright17 of 21
18. Stef, Ayesha Curry & Family18 of 21
19. RL & Family19 of 21
20. RL & Family20 of 21
21. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade21 of 21
