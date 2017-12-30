Logic Surprises His Wife With Amazing Christmas Gift [VIDEO]

Christmas just passed and it looks like celebrities made some big purchases for the people they love. According to XXL, Logic surprised his wife, Jessica Andrea with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G Class. He even shared her reaction with fans on Instagram.
He wrote on social media, “I’ve never spent crazy money on anything. After years and years of sacrifice and hard work it’s time to enjoy what I’ve been so blessed to amass. Merry Christmas to my beautiful wife @itsjessandrea. In the video when his wife opened her eyes she couldn’t believe it and began crying.
This year Logic changed lives with his hit single, “1-800-273-8255” which reached triple platinum status. His recent album “Everybody” has also had a record sales number. In 2018 he is expected to launch his own record label and write a book.
