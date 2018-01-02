Jay-Z's Official Madison Square Garden Concert After Party

Lenny Grant aka Uncle Murda “2017 Rap Up”

It’s that time of the year again, Crazy year in hip hop, Social media, politics, and Life. Brooklyn Native Lenny Grant aka Uncle Murda give us the rundown in 9 minutes.  Check it out.

