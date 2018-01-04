Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets About Trump Going To Prison

It’s no secret that Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ Twitter game is so savage, especially when she comes after Donald Trump!
On Wednesday, she had a lot to say about #45 and had a special message for Robert Mueller, the lead special counsel investigating whether there was collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.
Waters was clear: She has Mueller’s back.
“A message to Mueller: Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people’s call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you, the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled,” Waters tweeted.
She also had words about Trump’s scary tweets about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
Waters also slammed other Republicans who stand by Trump despite his dangerous nonsense.
“Trump said his nuclear button (what button?) is bigger than Kim Jong Un’s nuclear button. So are Trump’s gargantuan ego, pathological lies, and his obvious insanity. Ok Republicans. Keep standing with him and you will all go down with him.”
Welp! Please keep it coming Auntie Maxine!
RELATED NEWS:
Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters Forced To State The Obvious: She Does Not Want To Assassinate Trump
Rep. Maxine Waters Demands Supporters Help Her Impeach Donald Trump