LOL: Have You Seen The Chuck E. Cheese Challenge?

Global Grind
Girl is Dancing Modern Street Dance

Source: Mordolff / Getty

Only six days into the new year and there’s already a social media challenge bubbling on the net.

Unlike most viral challenges with more turnt up vibes, the new Chuck E. Cheese challenge is funny, but with a dash of soul.

 

The #chuckecheesechallenge amazing 😍😍 Song – Redbone by childish gambino

A post shared by Tora B (@noirkittykat) on

 

OMG!!!! 😂😂😂 #chuckecheesechallenge

A post shared by CaT (@furiosa.giantsbane) on

 

 

Speaking of soul, hit the flip to see a #ChuckeECheeseChallenge with a lack of it.

