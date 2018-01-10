Kevin Gates Free! Rapper Released from Prison [VIDEO]

After a 9-month stent, rapper Kevin Gates has been released from prison and this time there are no surprise warrants to toss him back in!

Follow Us on Twitter: Follow @Hot1041

The rapper was sentenced to a 30-month bid in Illinois state prison for kicking a female concert goer in the face at a show. TMZ reminds us, last year he was released from Florida state prison but immediately re-arrested for outstanding warrants related to weapons charges in Illinois.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

We do hope that Mr. 6 Jobs is able to stay out of trouble and get back to his wife and kids. Plus, the guy’s got great advice. Remember the last time he stopped by Hot 104.1? Watch the clip above as he drops gems of wisdom.

Update: Gates released his first track since being released from jail “First Day Out”

Latest News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.