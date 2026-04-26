Gallery: Top Fan Looks From 'Michael' Movie Opening Weekend
Gallery: Top Fan Looks From The 'Michael' Movie Opening Weekend
- Fans eagerly anticipate the Michael Jackson movie, celebrating his enduring legacy and impact.
- Moviegoers express their admiration for the King of Pop through fashionable, themed outfits.
- The film's cast, including Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long, have drawn praise for their performances.
It’s opening weekend for the new Michael movie, and fans are heading to theaters in droves.
The film is more than just another biopic because Michael Jackson was never just another global superstar. He moved past the word icon. He was a visionary, a musical genius, and a cultural force whose impact still travels across generations.
The Michael Movie Opens In Theatres – And The Fans Are Ready
For fans, this weekend is a chance to sit in a packed theater and revisit the magic of Michael Jackson. It is a chance to hear the music, sing along with the songs, remember key moments in his life, and recognize everything that made him who he was.
Anticipation has been building with multiple celebrity premieres, hometown screenings, and written thought pieces. Critics have been mixed on the movie itself, but several have praised the performances. Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson, has been a major point of conversation. Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson have also drawn attention.
Like many others, we sat down with the cast to talk about the film before it dropped. Nia, an effortless beauty, spoke about the importance of representing the Jackson family. She also discussed the fashion, culture, and history of the era that shaped Michael’s rise.
See more from our interview below.
And while controversy still surrounds Michael’s story, that has not erased the love fans continue to have for him. He will always be larger than life. The excitement we have seen from fans showing up for the movie, especially through their outfits and social media captures, says everything.
Gallery: Fashion We Love From Fans During Michael Movie Opening Weekend
As we continue to celebrate Michael, the new movie, and the cast, we pulled together a gallery of moviegoers living their best lives through their Michael-themed theater looks. We’ve seen red leather jackets, white socks, and black loafers. We’ve also seen wet-look wavy hair, sunglasses, sleek suits with cropped pants, single silver gloves, and everything in between.
Scroll to see the looks.
When One Look Is Not Enough
This bombshell creator may need to go to the theaters more than once because she ate up every one of these outfits. Channeling Michael through different times of his life, she did not hold back with the details, the attitude, or the style.
Nailed It — No Notes
We have no notes for this look because this Instagram influencer was not playing. She’s a smooth criminal! Angwi Tacho rocked a white suit with a royal blue tie and a fedora. And that pose? Yes, sis.
Was It Really A Question?
It’s the white socks and black loafers for us. I mean, was there any question what movie they were looking to see?
They All Won
We love the details, the energy, and of course, the fits. These moviegoers prove that if you don’t dress up to see the Michael movie, did you even go?
A Superstar’s Super Fan
Larissa couldn’t wait until the day of the movie. Like many of us looking forward to a big event, Larissa had her outfit ready. She laid it out, checked her details twice, and slayed the movie like it was Christmas morning.
Thriller Nights
No Michael Jackson appreciation post is complete without his signature red and black motorcycle jacket from Thriller. This creator rocked it on the way to the theater, adding matching red leather pants and a Michael tee.
She Definitely Started Something
From the skinny black shades to the black jacket, skinny tie, and dance move, this creator is definitely starting something.
Is That A Jheri Curl And A Leather Jacket?
Get into the details from this creator. He paired a Trinity black leather Jackson jacket with a retro flare, a white T-shirt, and sequined pants. And he didn’t stop there. He went with a Jheri curl hairstyle and glasses pinched right above the nose.
Gallery: Top Fan Looks From The 'Michael' Movie Opening Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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