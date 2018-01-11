Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?

Supposedly, T.I. had some words for Tamar Braxton after inviting Khia and TS Madison to an Xscape show.

Khia and TS claim that they weren’t exactly given a warm welcome when they went to perform alongside Tamar. Unfortunately, they never made it to the stage.

According to TS, they were going to perform alongside Tamar. Khia claimed in a post obtained by The Jasmine Brand that the members of Xscape tried to get them kicked out of the venue, claiming that The Queens Court hosts had weapons. However, there were also reports that they had an altercation with Toya Wright.

TS and Khia eventually left, but that’s not the end of the story! According to Khia, the real action backstage happened when T.I. stormed into Tamar’s dressing room to cuss her out. Khia also claims that he’s a big reason that they weren’t allowed on stage.

“Tiny the best thing you could ever did was divorce T.I.,” Khia said in a clip from The Queens Court.” That was the best decision you could have made ’cause he ain’t nothing but a b*tch a** n*gga.”

According to Khia, T.I. avoided direct interaction with them. “I was staring him down,” Khia stated in another clips, recalling their non-altercation when T.I. popped up backstage. “he didn’t turn his head or neck and address us.”

That might be because he appeared to be on a mission. Khia alleges that he wanted police intervention for the situation. “He came in asking for the sheriff. He passed by two real b*tches, went into Tamar’s dressing room and roasted her, her mother and her grandmother in front of her children,” Khia recalled.

“I think he was the one being disrespectful and disorderly. Tip, how you gonna go in there and cuss out Tamar, her mother, and her grandmama, and her sisters?” Khia continued. “And you act like we was the ones that was disrespectful and disorderly.”

We don’t expect any tea from Tamar about this as she has shut down her Instagram, and T.I. has yet to speak on rumors of their backstage beef.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage

Too Much? Rapper Khia Drags Reginae Carter & Toya Wright

[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: