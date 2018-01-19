Was Taraji P. Henson’s Film “Proud Mary” Sabotaged?

This past weekend Taraji P. Henson’s movie, “Proud Mary” was supposed to do amazing numbers in the theaters, but it didn’t. According to RollingOut, the film crashed and some believe it’s because of the lack of support from the studio. The film is about “Mary” taking care of a boy and being an assassin at the same time.
This film was supposed to make nearly $20 million during its debut, but only made $10 million. It was the No. 8 movie in the country and fell behind films like, “The Post,” “The Commuter” and more. After the trailer came out people were excited for her.
Henson spoke out about the lack of support and said, “[Studios] never expect [Black films] to do well overseas. Meanwhile, you go overseas and what do you see? People trying to look like African-Americans with Afros and dressing in hip-hop fashions. To say that Black culture doesn’t sell well overseas, that’s a lie. Somebody just doesn’t want to do their job and promote the film overseas.” Many even turned to Twitter to sound off and support Taraji P. Henson.
