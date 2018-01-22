Radio One Exclusives
Our 10 Favorite Social Media Moments From The Philadelphia Eagles Championship

The Philadelphia streets and tweets were on full go last night!

NFL: JAN 21 NFC Championship Game - Vikings at Eagles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Wow, who saw this coming?! The Philadelphia Eagles have won the NFC Championship and are heading to Minnesota!

The streets have been wild, social media is in a frenzy, and people are still someone in shock of what happened last night.

Below we put together our 10 favorite social media reactions around the internet regarding of the Eagles pulling off the big win in against the Vikings!

1) Julie Ertz Finds Out Her Husband Has Just Won The Big Game

 

2) The Celebration Begins via @apegangredi 

3) Jay Ajayi couldn’t hold back the emotions 

#JayAjayi couldn't hold back the emotions 🙏🙌 via @thecheckdown

A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on

4) Quincy Harris Reporting Live From The Linc!  

 

#Repost @theqonfox with ・・・ Yes!!!! #eagles PHILLY PHILLY

A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on

5) The Roots Sing the Fight Song! 

 

philadelphia eagles

