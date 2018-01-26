The Wake Up: Tamron Hall Is Back; Kenneth Chenault Breaks Color Barrier Again And Atlanta Mayor’s Bail Reform

Tamron Hall Is Back!

After leaving NBC, Tamron Hall is coming back to TV. Yesssss!

Hall has a new deal with Investigation Discovery, the same network where she hosted Deadline Crime from 2013 to 2017. She already has a built-in audience who will tune in to see Hall and her team tackle deeper dives into important criminal cases. You go, sis.

“It’s a new deal and the show will be in the same vein as Deadline Crime. She’ll be taping all new episodes. The show will start filming this year for an air-date in 2019,” said a spokesperson for Investigation Discovery to Page Six.

EXCLUSIVE: Tamron Hall has landed a new deal at Investigation Discovery https://t.co/5S0lyDSnk4 pic.twitter.com/KsRDQjB4b9 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Former #Today show co-host @TamronHall has landed a big, new TV contract! Who's it with and what's it worth? Our #PageSixTV insiders know the deal. pic.twitter.com/TZddpuIgHW — Page Six TV (@PageSixTV) January 25, 2018

Kenneth Chenault Breaks Another Color Barrier

Outgoing American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault is on a roll. He just became the first African American on Facebook’s whitewashed board of directors. Now, the businessman will join Airbnb’s all-male board of directors effective February 8.

“I’ve been inspired by the way Airbnb has turned a simple, yet powerful idea – opening the doors to strangers – into a global movement that has brought millions of people together and I am looking forward to working with Brian and the entire Airbnb team as they build for the future,” Chenault said about the position in a press release.

Well, that’s good, but let’s not forget that Airbnb has been trying to clean up a racist mess after past incidents. They partnered with the NAACP to reach out to communities of color and improve workplace diversity. It’s unclear how Chenault may fit into that partnership. However, his appointment is being viewed as paving the way for Airbnb to appoint a woman to the board next.

Airbnb adds outgoing American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault to board of directors: https://t.co/6DFwEA3e6Q pic.twitter.com/SlPV1clPEv — Forbes Tech News (@ForbesTech) January 25, 2018

Mayor Bottoms Wants To Blunt Cash Bail Bonds In Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling for the end of cash bonds for jailed low-level offenders. This move comes after civil rights groups urged her to do away with the racist policy of locking people up who can’t pay bail, a measure that disproportionately impacts Black folks.

“With this legislation, we are affirming that people should not be held in jail because they cannot pay bond,” Bottoms said in a written statement, 11 Alive reported. “We are making a commitment that the City of Atlanta will ensure that no one will be jailed because of their inability to pay.”

The city’s municipal court has backed Bottoms’ proposal, a good victory and start for truly bringing monumental criminal justice reform in the city.

Atlanta mayor @KeishaBottoms announced on Tuesday that her administration intends to push for the elimination of cash bonds for those jailed in the city. https://t.co/anyl3qSWzP — YES! Magazine (@yesmagazine) January 25, 2018

