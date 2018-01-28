Trump Sends Letter To African Leaders Professing ‘Deep Respect’ For Africans

President Donald Trump sent a letter on Thursday to African leaders in which the president claimed that he “deeply respects” Africans, the Washington Post reported. Trump set off an international firestorm two weeks ago with his racist rant about the African continent. His letter is too late, and it comes after damage is already done.

SEE ALSO: Why The Timing Of Trump’s Racist ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Trump’s letter said the United States “profoundly respects” the relationships and the values shared between this country and Africans, and he’s committed to developing even stronger ties with individual countries on the continent.

The chairman of the African Union Commission says the continent’s leaders cannot stay silent after U.S. President Donald Trump’s alleged vulgar remarks about African countries and Haiti. https://t.co/998a5RpnvG — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 25, 2018

African leaders gathered over the weekend in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa for the annual African Union summit. They were expected to release a joint statement on the president’s letter. Trump’s comment that the continent has “sh-thole countries” received many angry responses from across the African continent. “It demonstrates precisely the type of leader he is,” South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said. Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, demanded an explanation from American diplomats. Indeed, U.S. diplomats are trying to calm the storm that Trump created.

Perhaps American diplomats have convinced Trump that there could be consequences for his racist rant. African countries could vote against U.S. interests in multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Trump’s anti-African comments came at a time when he’s trying to gather opposition against North Korea. His words could also push some African countries closer to China, which has has huge investments in Africa. China became Africa’s largest trading partner in 2009.

In the letter, Trump also announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an “extended visit” to Africa in March, when he’s expected stop in at least four countries.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Top Retailer Sued For Longstanding Practice Of Segregating Black Products