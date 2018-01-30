DMX Is Headed Back To Jail Over Failed Drug Tests

Looks like DMX is headed back to jail.
According to TMZ, DMX has violated his probation due to failed drug tests. DMX, real name Earl Simmons has ruled a flight after testing positive for opiates, cocaine, and oxycodone. Part of his bail agreement due to a tax evasion case stated that X attend rehab and he would be given the right to fly to perform.
Now it looks like X will be spending his time behind bars.
Source: TMZ
RELATED: A New Version Of Kanye West’s “Real Friends” Has Surfaced, And DMX Is On It
RELATED: DMX Facing Prison Time Again, Admits To Tax Evasion
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers
37 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers
1. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 1 of 37
2. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 2 of 37
3. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 3 of 37
4. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 4 of 37
5. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 5 of 37
6. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 6 of 37
7. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 7 of 37
8. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 8 of 37
9. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 9 of 37
10. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 10 of 37
11. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 11 of 37
12. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 12 of 37
13. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 13 of 37
14. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 14 of 37
15. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 15 of 37
16. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 16 of 37
17. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 17 of 37
18. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 18 of 37
19. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 19 of 37
20. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 20 of 37
21. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 21 of 37
22. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 22 of 37
23. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 23 of 37
24. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 24 of 37
25. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 25 of 37
26. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT26 of 37
27. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT27 of 37
28. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT28 of 37
29. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT29 of 37
30. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT30 of 37
31. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT31 of 37
32. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT32 of 37
33. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT33 of 37
34. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT34 of 37
35. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT35 of 37
36. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT36 of 37
37. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT37 of 37
comments – Add Yours