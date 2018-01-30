DMX Is Headed Back To Jail Over Failed Drug Tests

Looks like DMX is headed back to jail.

According to TMZ, DMX has violated his probation due to failed drug tests. DMX, real name Earl Simmons has ruled a flight after testing positive for opiates, cocaine, and oxycodone. Part of his bail agreement due to a tax evasion case stated that X attend rehab and he would be given the right to fly to perform.

Now it looks like X will be spending his time behind bars.