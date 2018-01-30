DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New York

DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert – New York, New York

Photo by DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New York

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

DMX Is Headed Back To Jail Over Failed Drug Tests

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment
DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New York

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Looks like DMX is headed back to jail.

According to TMZ, DMX has violated his probation due to failed drug tests. DMX, real name Earl Simmons has ruled a flight after testing positive for opiates, cocaine, and oxycodone. Part of his bail agreement due to a tax evasion case stated that X attend rehab and he would be given the right to fly to perform.

Now it looks like X will be spending his time behind bars.

Source: TMZ
RELATED: A New Version Of Kanye West’s “Real Friends” Has Surfaced, And DMX Is On It
RELATED: DMX Facing Prison Time Again, Admits To Tax Evasion

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

37 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Continue reading DMX Is Headed Back To Jail Over Failed Drug Tests

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

DMX

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos