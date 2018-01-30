DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities Have Beat Drug Addictions

Photo by

National
Home > National

DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities Have Beat Drug Addictions

It's been a ruff ride for X.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

DMX has slipped, fallen and he get up when it comes to drugs, his lawyer implied Tuesday after the rapper was back before a judge for leaving a court-ordered drug rehab. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, violated bail when he failed a drug test following his departure from a treatment program.

“I’d like to tell you I have total control of his movements, I don’t,” Murray Richman, DMX’s attorney, said after the lyricist appeared before Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan Federal Court. “I cannot make excuses anymore.”

DMX, 47, has been publicly open about his struggle with drugs throughout most of his life. The rapper, like other Black celebrities, has found himself in and out of legal troubles over that crippling addiction, which nearly killed him during an almost-fatal overdose in February 2016.

This time around, his addiction got him handcuffed for several bail violations stemming from having pleaded guilty to $1.7 million tax fraud in November, the New York Daily News reported. The rapper had also failed to travel on tour with a drug counselor. Though he prematurely left the rehab to help his “sick” 1-year-old son, Richman said, he couldn’t stay clean.

He is expected to remain in custody until a March 28 hearing, an unfortunate consequence of his addiction.

Perhaps stories of how other celebrities, including Mary J. Blige and T.I., can be of some example to X on how to successfully kick the habit. T.I., who had trouble with the law over drug arrests and struggled with addiction to OxyContin, found help in other rappers’ support. The “King” lyricist partially credited Eminem for his sobriety when Em reached out to Tip while he was in prison.

But support from other celebrities isn’t enough: DMX will hav eto continue on with the court-appointed rehab. Relapses are actually likely to occur due to the chronic nature of drug addiction, according to Drug Abuse. A relapse doesn’t necessarily mean that a treatment has failed, though other treatments may work better for him.

SOURCE:

NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’S Rough Arrest Over A Parking Violation Is Vintage Milwaukee Police

Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He Tries To Defend Trump Attacking Jay Z

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

DMX

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos