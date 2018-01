DMX tested positive for opiates today and was taken into custody. If you remember, last November he plead guilty to tax evasion charges and agreed to go to rehab along with taking a sober coach on his last tour before sentencing. Well, Dark Man X decided to ditch rehab not too long ago and never did get that sober coach. His sentencing is set for March 29th.

