WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

She was the first Black woman to be a lead writer for a Marvel series.

Staff
The world is anticipating the release of Black Panther on Friday, February 16. On Monday, the film premiered and damn near broke the Internet.  Everyone from celebrities to critics were praising the film on social media, but Marvel appears to have screwed up again (we still haven’t forgotten the “white” version of Black Panther). Roxane Gay, a New York Times bestselling author and the writer of the Black Panther spin-off comic book series, was not invited to the premiere. See below:

The spinoff series was written in 2016 and Gay was the first Black woman to be a lead writer for a Marvel series. Christopher Priest and Ta’Nehisi Coates wrote the most famous version of the Black Panther comic books, but no word if they were invited to the premiere. Hopefully, Marvel rights this wrong because too many people are rooting for this film, especially in the way it empowers Black women — and Gay is one of the most prolific Black women writers of our time.

Black Panther is co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler and includes some  serious Black star power: Angela BassettMichael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya and many more.

