Juicy J And His Wife Welcome Their First Child [PHOTO]

Looks like congratulations is in order for Juicy J and his wife, Regina Perera. The rapper announced on social media his wife gave birth and he is so happy. According to XXL, this is the couple’s first child.

My Daughter has arrived! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) February 2, 2018

On Instagram he showed off his baby girl and said, “Baby Girl what a blessing you are @kamaihouston.”

The two announced a couple months ago what they would name their daughter in a beautiful maternity photo. Besides being a new father he is also working on new music. We are so happy for this couple!

