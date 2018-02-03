Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are capitalizing on success from their collaboration and bringing it to the people.
After scoring the three biggest prizes at the Grammys this year, Bruno announced yesterday that he’s up for another round of shows.
What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time…..
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018
A Bruno Mars show is always a good time, but just a few moments later, he hit us with the news that Cardi B would be joining him!
Bruno had such a great time performing with Cardi at the Grammys that he had to bring her along. Their collaboration on the Finesse remix has been a huge hit, and fans are loving the 90s aesthetic. As such, it was only right that their short tour be sponsored by Cross Colours.
Still on cloud 100! This shit right here was so fun!!! Thank you to everyone in attendance and at home for dancing with us. This was @iamcardib ‘s first performance at The Grammys and she showed up & showed out like the powerful, fearless & talented woman that she is! #beastmode WE OUT HERE DRIPPIN HOOLIGANS!! #Finesse
Bruno and Cardi will be dripping finesse all over the U.S. and Canada for 12 shows. Check out a full list of their stops below!
