Common & Brandy Celebrate #BlackExcellence In ‘Optimistic’ Music Vid

Earlier this year, Common teamed up with producers Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins to create the music supergroup August Greene. The three joined together after winning a Primetime Emmy for their song “Letter to the Free” from Ava DuVernay‘s 13th documentary.

Now the trio is prepping new music and their first release “Optimistic” borrows from the 1991 Sounds of Blackness song of the same name. In this current version, they get some great assistance from Brandy to sing the chorus.

Check out the music video for the track below, which includes beautiful portraits of activists making a difference in their communities!

