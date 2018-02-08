Omarosa Gives Ominous Comments About The Trump Administration On “Celebrity Big Brother” [VIDEO]

People were shocked to hear that Omarosa Manigault-Newman was headed to the “Celebrity Big Brother” house after leaving the White House. The show just premiered and she already is spilling some of the tea about what happened there. In a clip, fans of the show watched as Ross Matthews talks with her about why she decided to work for President Donald Trump.
Newman talked about Trump’s tweets and mentioned that it “haunted” her. Whenever she went to try and speak to him about it Trump’s people wouldn’t let her talk to him and attacked her. She said, “This is not my circus, not my monkey,” and kept saying how bad it is.
She even told Matthews that she fears for this country under Trump. Newman then began crying and explained that she wanted to help, but that didn’t end up happening. Guess we will have to tune into “Celebrity Big Brother” more often.
