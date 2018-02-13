2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Black History Profile: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant born on September 29, 1988, in Suitland, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., Kevin Wayne Durant is a high-profile professional basketball player. After playing college basketball for only one season at the University of Texas, Austin, he was chosen second overall in the first round of the 2007 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. Durant is a three-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA scoring champion. In 2017, he helped lead the Warriors to another NBA championship, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

