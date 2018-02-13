Here’s How Omarosa Allegedly Reacted When Piers Morgan Rejected Her Sexual Advances

Omarosa knows to keep herself in the headlines. However, some of this Omarosa traction is not just her, it’s other people. For example, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan claimed Omarosa had a sexual relationship with Trump. Now, tabloid journalist Piers Morgan is talking about a relationship with Omarosa, which he allegedly shut down.

On the Daily Mail, Piers, who appeared on Celebrity Apprentice with her in 2008, wrote, “Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously: ‘Piers, do you want a showmance?’ ‘A what?’ I replied. ‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show — we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it.’”

Morgan claims he immediately rejected her, “You must be joking, you deluded woman.’” Morgan then alleged she turned on him “like a viper” and said, “What are you? Gay?” From that point on, he claims she called him homophobic slurs. Piers ranted, “I can honestly say I’ve never been spoken to in my life like the disgusting, foul-mouthed, homophobic way Omarosa spat at me throughout the weeks of filming. Because I’d rejected her revolting sex plot, she decided the best line of attack was to repeatedly question my sexuality in the most crude and offensive manner imaginable.” Well, Omarosa loves an opportunity so this would be no shocker if it’s true.

In other news, back in December, which feels like decades ago in Trump land, Omarosa “resigned” from working at the White House. We all know she was actually fired, but there have been several stories on why she got the ax — from feuding with chief of staff John Kelly to bringing Trump too much bad news, now Politico reports her firing had to do with car service. Reportedly, John Kelly dismissed her for “using the White House car service — known as ‘CARPET’ — as an office pickup and drop-off service, something strictly forbidden by the federal government, according to three administration officials.”

So John Kelly fired Omarosa for car service — not saying she didn’t deserve it — but didn’t fire Rob Porter when he knew he abused his wife? This administration is a complete disaster.

