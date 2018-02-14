Memphitz Congratulates Ex-Wife Toya Wright On The Birth Of Her New Baby

Toya Wright recently gave birth to her baby girl, Reign and fans were so happy for her. Wright posted a picture of her with Reign and Reginae Carter wearing the same robe and smiling after giving birth. In a post on Instagram her ex-husband, Memphitz even wanted to congratulate her.
He wrote, “Congrats T & NaE. Reign is Beautiful. Happy to see you both Happy regardless. Full #blessings @colormenae & @toyawright –Mickey.” The two had a rocky relationship and split, but she still decided to reach out.
After the two divorced Wright began to date Robert “Red” Rushing. The two share Reign together and are in love. We are so happy that Memphitz wished his ex the best.
RELATED: Toya Wright Welcomes Her Baby Girl
RELATED: Is Toya Wright Overreacting To Reginae Carter’s Portrayal On “Growing Up Hip-Hop”? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- Quincy Jones Drops Gems On Khalid In Powerful Interview [Watch]
- Classy Clapback Queen: Lauryn Hill’s Most Savage Lines From ‘The Score’
- Danni’s Dish: Why Is Michelle’s Portrait Ashy?
- We Got A Problem (Episode 2): If She Can’t Cook
- These Lyrics From ‘So Far Gone’ Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions
- Watch: FX Finally Releases Official ‘Atlanta’ Trailer For The Long-Awaited Second Season
- Black History Profile: Kevin Durant
- This Mardi Gras Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Creative Thing Ever
- Being A Father To Baby Stormi Has Reportedly Inspired New Music From Travis Scott
- LeBron James Teams With ‘Atlanta’ Writers For ‘House Party’ Remake