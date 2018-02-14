Possible Shooting Reported At The National Security Agency

A possible shooting has been reported near the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The NSA will be handling the incident according to Maryland State Police. MD 32 is currently closed in both directions at Canine Rd., according to Maryland State Highway Administration.

At least 3 people are hurt and one man is in custody.

The FBI Released A Statement saying “The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat.”

Source: WUSA9 

