Wale Isn’t Really Feeling Valentine’s Day In His New Song ‘All Star Breakup’

Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone.

And it looks like it isn’t for Wale. The DMV’s own released a new joint this today on Love Day which seems like an Anti-Love Ballad. In ‘All-Star Breakup,’ Wale speaks about a relationship gone wrong because his boo seems to be more concerned about All-Star weekend (which is this coming weekend).

“You ever lost your main jawn to a point guard or a small forward (I don’t believe in)/ I find it funny Cupid’s busiest days is four days before the All-Star, It was fun while it lasted,”

If you are in your feelings like Folarin, listen below

Also On 93.9 WKYS: