Fantasia Mourns Nephew Killed In Shooting

Songstress Fantasia Barrino is mourning after her 18-year-old nephew was killed in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tyquan Von Ricco Washington was found on the road in front of a house with multiple gunshot wounds, People reports. Paramedics worked to resuscitate the teen, but he was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

According to authorities, Washington was shot during a dispute with 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr.

White was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Guilford County Jail without bond.

The ‘Free Yourself’ crooner took to Instagram to express her grief. “Auntie is so sorry baby,” she captioned a family photo.

Barrino’s brother, Ricco, also shared memories of his son on social media, saying,

“Dear son I needed to write this sooner but it’s funny how life make you aware of your own unconscious procrastinations. I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has,” he wrote.

“I remember holding you for the first time that’s when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody’s factory so that one day you could look up to me,” he continued. “As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special.”

RIP

