Cardi B Is Reportedly Pregnant While Another Woman Claims To Be Carrying Offset’s Baby

It looks like the rumors may be true. Cardi B is reportedly pregnant. According to TMZ, her rep instructed an event “staffer” at the Super Bowl Maxim party to escort the Bartier Cardi rap star back to her VIP room because she didn’t want to be in the “party atmosphere.”

The rep allegedly told the staffer Cardi is three to four months pregnant. Cardi, however, denied pregnancy rumors and said she was just “getting fat.” Fans noticed Cardi seemed to be hiding a baby bump during fashion week.

While Cardi may or may not be pregnant, another woman is claiming to be carrying Offset’s baby. A woman who goes by @XOCelina on Instagram, posted an update on Instastories of her baby bump with the caption “My vday gift from Offset.. my daughter.”

Oop.

Offset has yet to respond, but the Migos rapper has been caught cheating in the past. We hope there’s no truth to this rumor and he and Cardi can live happily ever after. We’re rooting for them.

RELATED STORIES:

Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style