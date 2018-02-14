Hit The Road Jack! Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle

Wisconsin Republican Paul Nehlen, who is gunning for Paul Ryan’s seat in Congress, may have tried it, but thankfully Twitter finished it.

See, Nehlen posted a racist tweet (which is now deleted) about Meghan Markle, which got him banned from the social media outlet for good.

According to NPR, using the face of the “Cheddar Man, a dark-skinned Mesolithic man believed to be one of the oldest modern humans in Britain,” Nehlen posted the couple’s official engagement photo with Cheddar Man’s face over Meghan’s.

He then had the audacity to write, “Honey does this tie make my face look pale?”

'Anti-Semitic GOP Contender Paul Nehlen Banned From Twitter After Racist Meghan Markle Tweet': https://t.co/ikFbbeslVs pic.twitter.com/DWgaRYxcCa — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) February 12, 2018

We have no words.

Clearly, this isn’t Nehlen’s first time to the white supremacy rodeo. As NPR noted, he has a history of making racist and anti-Semitic comments and tweets, recently telling former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke on a podcast that “Jews control the media.”

Twitter finally put their foot down and told NPR that’s he’d been banned for a series of ill behavior that consistently violated their terms.

“And as we explained in our blog about world leaders on Twitter: We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly,” a Twitter spokesperson explained.

“No one person’s account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind.”

Of course Nehlen isn’t going down without a fight.

“We will be filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in the coming days,” he posted on his Facebook account, which is still active despite promoting hate and calling himself a Pro-White candidate.

“These are unprecedented, brazen acts of censorship,” he added/

Meanwhile, we hope that Meghan is somewhere in her castle, planning her upcoming nuptials with Prince Harry, completely unbossed and unbothered by all this racist nonsense.

