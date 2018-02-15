Why Cardi B Should Be Upset With Her Team

Over the past several weeks there has been a lot of talk about Cardi B and if she’s pregnant. During Super Bowl weekend Cardi performed at a party and TMZ mentioned that she didn’t drink. At the event there were different VIP areas, but Cardi allegedly didn’t want to be around a “party atmosphere.”

Sources say she might have to change up people in her team because they are the ones spreading these rumors. Cardi B has continued to deny the claims and is tired of fans asking her. The other day the rapper had to clap back at a fan who talked about her and said, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.” Guess we will just have to wait and see what happens over the next couple of months.

