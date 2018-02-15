Radio One Exclusives
LOOK: Ciara Shares First-Look Photos Of Her Baby Girl

kysdc Staff
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Finally we get to see the cutie that Ciara & her hubby NFL baller Russell Wilson made! Cici shared the adorable photo of their baby Sienna while promoting her new partnership with the TraceMe app. Check out the intimate video & baby Sienna below.

Ciara Shares Intimate Photos Of Her Baby Bump & Family [Gallery]

