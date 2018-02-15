LOOK: Ciara Shares First-Look Photos Of Her Baby Girl

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Finally we get to see the cutie that Ciara & her hubby NFL baller Russell Wilson made! Cici shared the adorable photo of their baby Sienna while promoting her new partnership with the TraceMe app. Check out the intimate video & baby Sienna below.

Ciara finally revealed her baby Sienna ♥️ See the full video and Ciara’s letter to her daughter on @TraceMe_App pic.twitter.com/nGZI2cCakA — Team Ciara Daily (@TeamCiaraDaily) February 15, 2018

