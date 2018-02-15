Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The Dance Challenges

What are you and your mom doing?

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Cheerful family doing dab while sitting on sofa in living room at home

Source: Maskot / Getty

Many folks might be embarrassed if their mom tried to bust some moves in front of a crowd.

Instagram dancer Swaii doesn’t seem to be concerned though — especially since his mom can hold it down just as well as he can.

Watch King Swaii and Momma Swaii show off their skills below!

 

And that’s only the start of their talent. Swipe through to watch the mother and son kill the most popular dance challenges. Hopefully there’s more to come from the talented duo!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos