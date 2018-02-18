Karlie Redd

Karlie Redd

Photo by Karlie Redd

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

New LAHH ATL Cast Members!!!

Deja Perez
Leave a comment

As we gear up for a new season of Love & Hip Hoop ATL…there are a few cast changes!

Karlie Redd is still trying to find love! This season she is going to try things with the famed writer/producer Sean “the pen” Garrett! Not sure if Yung Joc is gonna be Salt Lake City…even though he NEVER wants to be monogamous! Sidebar…looks like Joc (and his multiple hairstyles) were really promotion for his new hair salon that he’s planning to open this season!

And he’s also taking his talents to the big screen:

On set….went from smashing the radio to Smashing the Big and Small Screen!!!🔥🍯

A post shared by Seangarrettthepen (@seangarrettthepen) on

Who me?Im just working on set shooting a Movie.@lacrae @idirectorx @joegonzales.com

A post shared by Seangarrettthepen (@seangarrettthepen) on

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos