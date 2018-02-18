New LAHH ATL Cast Members!!!

As we gear up for a new season of Love & Hip Hoop ATL…there are a few cast changes!

Karlie Redd is still trying to find love! This season she is going to try things with the famed writer/producer Sean “the pen” Garrett! Not sure if Yung Joc is gonna be Salt Lake City…even though he NEVER wants to be monogamous! Sidebar…looks like Joc (and his multiple hairstyles) were really promotion for his new hair salon that he’s planning to open this season!

And he’s also taking his talents to the big screen:

