The two police officers that were found guilty last week Daniel Hersl and Officer Marcus Taylor were found guilty of racketeering and robbery during a federal trial. The cases they were involved with could be affected because of them being guilty. The States Attorney is looking into how she starts the investigation with the past cases. We will find out!

Source: Foxbaltimore.com

