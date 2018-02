D.C Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson came under serious fire after bypassing the required school lottery system to get his daughter moved to Wilson High School..which has a waiting list of over 700 students. Chancellor Wilson repeatedly apologized, but over 7 D.C council members called for his resignation. The Deputy Mayor Of Education has also resigned. After refusing to resign, it looks like Antwan Wilson is changing his tune.

I was deeply disappointed by Antwan Wilson’s actions and I have accepted his resignation. There are too many tough decisions ahead of us and we must move forward. In the interim, I have appointed the Chief of the Office of Elementary Schools, Dr. Amanda Alexander, as Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/FF0MwmOlSR — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 20, 2018

Bowser: DCPS has had less change than other urban school districts. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) February 20, 2018

Bowser says they are negotiating a severance package for the Chancellor. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) February 20, 2018

Bowser: Since Fri mayor says she has spent time talking to stakeholders over weekend which went into decision. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) February 20, 2018

Bowser: Too many tough decisions to have any distractions. Will support parents and students in any way possible. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) February 20, 2018

Breaking: D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson has submitted his resignation for bypassing the required school lottery system, sources tell News4 https://t.co/jNt5lMnKJb — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) February 20, 2018

