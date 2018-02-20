Bad Gyal Rihanna Turns 30 Today—Help Us Celebrate!

It seems like just yesterday we were meeting a teenage Rihanna for the first time. Thirteen years later, she’s 30 years old and one of the best-selling artists ever.

To celebrate her big 3-0, TIDAL put together an interactive birthday stream, where RihNavy can request and watch their favorite music videos using the hashtag ##TIDALXRIHANNA on Twitter. If selected, your tweet will be played during the stream. Press play up top and join us in wishing a “Happy Birthday!” to our favorite bad gyal.

