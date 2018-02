Continue reading Barrack Obama stands behind Florida Shooting Activist “we’ve got your backs”

The Ladies Love Barack Obama With A Beard (Even If It’s Not A Real Thing)

A photo of Barack Obama with a grey low cut beard has been circulating all over the internet, driving the beard loving ladies absolutely insane. But this isn’t the first time our 44th POTUS has seen on the internet with a beard. Check out all the time’s the internet put a beard on Obama for our viewing pleasure. (P.S. – Obama doesn’t really have a beard)