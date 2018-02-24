Brent Faiyaz Sits Down In Little Bacon Bear In An Exclusive Interview

Goldlink‘s “Crew” went on to become one of the biggest records in 2017. It also brought home a Grammy nomination for Link, Shy Glizzy, and singer Brent Faiyaz. Now with the new tape “Sonder Son” availble and embarking on a new tour, what has life been like since “Crew” popped off?

Brent gives Little Bacon Bear the exclusive on what’s life’s like with Faiyaz

Also On 93.9 WKYS: