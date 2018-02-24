Baltimore’s Metro Subway System To Reopen In March

It has been two weeks since the entire MTA subway system closed for emergency repairs. The shutdown has received a lot of anger from riders growing weary of the process and the time it’s adding to their commutes.
The transit system has added coach buses to take commuters from subway station to subway station.
MTA is schedule to reopen the Baltimore Metro on March 11, according to WBAL TV.
