‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Globally, On Pace To Top ‘The Avengers’

The culture knew Black Panther was going to be special, and now we have the receipts. Black Panther has already crossed the $700 million mark globally after just two weeks in theaters.

Reports the New York Times:

Having had a week to absorb its record-setting arrival, Hollywood is now sizing up the staying power of Marvel’s latest superhero movie. In its second weekend, “Black Panther” demonstrated an astounding hold on audiences in the United States and Canada, collecting about $108 million and pushing its global total after only 12 days of release to roughly $704 million, according to comScore.

As a point of context, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” collected $773 million in 2014 over its entire five-month run.

Imax, which is playing “Black Panther” in more than 60 countries, said people are paying to see the film more than once, a quality that the biggest of the big movies share. “This movie has very strong word of mouth and a deeply loyal core fan base, which are both necessary criteria for repeat business,” said Greg Foster, Imax’s entertainment chief.

It’s just a matter of time before Black Panther hits the $1 billion mark. It’s all but guaranteed considering the film has yet to open in China and Japan.

Also worth noting, per Buzzfeed, Black Panther earned the second best weekend at the domestic office ever (The Force Awakens is no. 1). The Ryan Coogler-directed film is reportedly on pace to surpass The Avengers as the top-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film, domestically.

Some other movies dropped this past weekend (like Game Night and Annihilation, the latter which only managed $11M on a $40M budget), but clearly more people wanted to go kick it in Wakanda for a couple of hours.

