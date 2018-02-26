Nipsey Hussle Breaks Down “Victory Lap” In Voices

The reviews are in and the critics are loving Nipsey Hussle‘s major label debut “Victory Lap.” First week numbers have the LP moving 53,000 units with a possible tour on the way, Neighborhood Nip is looking to have a big 2018. In our segment “Voices,” Nipsey not only talks about the album but breaks now the involvement of Hip-Hop legend Puff Daddy. How did Diddy’s involvement influence the album? Nip also dives into the rollout of the project and how artists need to not only focus on the lyrics but the content as well.

Hussle drops a whole lot of jewels in this episode so pay attention.