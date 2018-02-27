Clever or Cunning? See How One Restaurant Tried To Cover Up Their Mediocre Health Rating

Even restaurants are learning how to finesse someone out of a coin these days.

Although a “B” is not horrible when it comes to restaurant ratings, one eatery thought it would be clever to conceal the “B” as a “Brunch” sign.

This restaurant concealing their B health rating as a “brunch” sign is just me as a person pic.twitter.com/W4NWpTP5qP — Jordan Blok (@jordaanblok) February 25, 2018

Restaurants everywhere have been getting crafty trying to cover up their humdrum ratings:

As the saying goes, when life gives you “B’s”, make Brunch. Would you eat at an establishment that tried this?

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: