Kick Gawd: Wale Flaunts His Monstrous Sneaker Collection [VIDEO]

While sneakerheads camp out for highly anticipated limited releases and throw hands in sneaker boutiques for “massive” general releases, Wale kicks back and flaunts some heat that you probably didn’t even know existed.

Recently, the MMG rapper took to Instagram live to give his fans a sneak peak at his OD sneaker collection which included some grails like the yellow and black “Fab 5” Michigan Air Jordan V’s, Back to The Future Nike Air Mags, and the classic Laser Bred Air Jordan IV’s. Throwing around sneakers that you never even knew dropped while bragging that he’s had kicks before you even ordered them, Wale spent more than 10 minutes reminding everyone that the life of a rap star has the kind of perks that most hypebeasts would give their left arm for.

No legs though. They need those for obvious reasons.

Check out the video below and prepare to have a new reason to hate on the “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper.

Photo: Prince Williams

